PANTHEON X Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $816,013.23 and approximately $994.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PANTHEON X Coin Profile
PANTHEON X was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io/#/home/en. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
