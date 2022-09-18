Paradiem LLC Sells 264 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paradiem LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

