Peercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.76 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $16.76 million and $13,493.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.02420937 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00831711 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,765,965 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.