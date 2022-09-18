Peterson Wealth Services Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.50. 5,901,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.32. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

