Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.86.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

