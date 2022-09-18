Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.86.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PNGAY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.