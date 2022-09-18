Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

MAV stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

