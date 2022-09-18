Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
MAV stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
