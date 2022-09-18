Pirate Chain Hits One Day Volume of $92,666.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.55 million and $92,666.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00276735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00111596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00069485 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,960,756 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

