Planning Center Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,568. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average is $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

