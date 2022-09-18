Polytrade Hits 24-Hour Volume of $604,704.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $604,704.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade’s genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

