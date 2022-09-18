Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 283,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Pop Culture Group Trading Up 1.8 %

CPOP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 27,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,387. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pop Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.