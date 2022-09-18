Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0417

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,168.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

