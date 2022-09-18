Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.83. 6,965,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

