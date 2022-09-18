Procyon Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

