Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 7,608 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Down 2.5 %

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PYPL traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,490,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $282.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

