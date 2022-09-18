ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €7.55 ($7.70) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 12-month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.66.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.