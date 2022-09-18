Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Shares of PUBGY opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.5066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.