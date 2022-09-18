Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Univest Sec

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Univest Sec from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PXS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.65.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

