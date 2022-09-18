Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.28. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 241,162 shares trading hands.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

About Quad/Graphics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.