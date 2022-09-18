Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.28. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 241,162 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter.
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
