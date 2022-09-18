Radio Caca Price Down 33.5% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004865 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000407 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.