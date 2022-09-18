Range Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

