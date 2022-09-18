Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,115.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $631,977.11 and $52,115.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00150053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00278245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00728971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00580759 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,087,761 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

