RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.6 %

ROLL opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,332,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after buying an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 311,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

