Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

