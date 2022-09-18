Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,253.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $49.11 during midday trading on Friday. 6,744,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

