Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

META traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. 40,122,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.29 and a 12 month high of $371.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.