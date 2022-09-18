Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Market Cap Hits $4,829.06

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00005768 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $4,829.06 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rigel Finance is rigel.finance.

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

