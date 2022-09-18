Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $44,896.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

