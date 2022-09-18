RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of RLJ opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

