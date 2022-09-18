Robert W. Baird Cuts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $8.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LICY. Cowen lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

