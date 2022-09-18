Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 473,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

