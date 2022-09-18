Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

