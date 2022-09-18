Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.