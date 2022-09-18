Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 800

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,473.89.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

