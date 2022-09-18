Royal Bank of Canada Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
WildBrain Stock Performance
WLDBF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
WildBrain Company Profile
