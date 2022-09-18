Royal Bank of Canada Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WLDBF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

