Royal Bank of Canada Cuts WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$3.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WILD. Cormark cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

TSE WILD opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.77.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

