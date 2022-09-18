Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.
Ryanair Stock Down 2.4 %
RYAAY opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
