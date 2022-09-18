Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

RYAAY opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 38,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

