S.C. Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

