SafePal Market Cap Hits $37.44 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031459 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

