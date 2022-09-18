Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.09 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.