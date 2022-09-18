Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vistra in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Vistra Trading Down 0.2 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vistra by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 447,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -28.06%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
