Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

SES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE SES opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.08. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

