Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 194.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

SRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 161.60 ($1.95) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,243.08. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

