SES AI (NYSE:SES) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Price Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. SES AI has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,596,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $538,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.