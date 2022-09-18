SES AI (NYSE:SES) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Price Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. SES AI has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,596,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $538,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

