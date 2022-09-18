Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Decreases By 28.2%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 1,322,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIACF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 344,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

