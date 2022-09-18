Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Rises By 40.1%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 819,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IONM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 148,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Assure had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assure in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

