Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Decreases By 27.1%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,286 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Borqs Technologies worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

Borqs Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

