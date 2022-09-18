Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Expands By 39.3%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 1.9 %

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

NYSE LND traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 68,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,517. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.