Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Decreases By 16.3%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Trading Down 7.9 %

Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.