Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Grows By 25.9%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 307,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 295,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 103,933 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $1,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 155.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 108,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 66,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

