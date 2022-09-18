Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Rises By 23.1%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 43,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.62.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend



The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $5,548,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

